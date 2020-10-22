Apple remains best global brand as Google falls out of top 3

Interbrand is a brand consultancy company which releases a ranking for the most valuable companies of each year. The newest rankings have been released for 2020.

According to the Best Global Brands 2020 ranking, Apple has come out on top once again beating the likes of Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and others. Apple is expected to remain in the top spot as it continues to ship thousands of iPhone 12s globally.

The upset however is for Google. Google grabbed the number 2 spot last year but this year it has slipped down to 4th. Amazon and Microsoft have both gained a position to come above Google.

This is largely due to the slow growth of Google in the COVID period. In comparison, Amazon has shown a growth of 60% in brand value whereas Microsoft grew by 53%. Apple is leading the brand value race with more a lead of more than $122,000 million approximately. Apple has a brand value of $322,999 million as Amazon follows behind with a $200,667 million brand value.

Other notable companies tech companies are Samsung at number 5, Intel at 12, Facebook at 13, and IBM at 13.

This is not the companies worth. It is just the brand value or market value of the company. The brand value calculated by Interbrand includes its financial forecast, the brand’s role, and brand strength.

Image Source: Interbrand

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk