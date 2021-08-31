News, Technology

Apple Watch Series 7 will offer large cases and screens

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature larger cases in sizes 41mm and 45mm with bigger screens that match the case. As with the Series 4 launch, there will be new watch faces that will take advantage of the added visual real estate.

Twitter has also mentioned larger cases for the Apple Watch but there haven’t been many copious details. however, the Series 7 is said to focus on a new design with flatter edges, flatter screens, thinner bezels with more color options. However, in terms of specifications, the watch may even show a faster processor with more advanced health processors.

The Series 7 is said to release with the iPhone 13 which will also release all respective models of the phone.

