Arab Astronauts Pave the Way for Space Exploration; Shares A Picture Of Volcanic Eruption From Space

The recent manned missions launched by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia have ushered in a remarkable era of Arab space exploration, according to Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS). As the first Arab astronaut on a long-term space mission and the first Arab to conduct a spacewalk, AlNeyadi is blazing a trail for the budding space industry in the Arab world.

During an interview from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai conducted via video link with the ISS, AlNeyadi expressed his great honor in following the footsteps of the Arab space pioneers, including Prince Sultan bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, who became the first Arab in space in 1985, and Hazzaa AlMansoori, the first Emirati astronaut who spent eight days on the ISS in 2019.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have been heavily investing in their space industries, with a focus on technology and medical research. The Saudi Space Agency launched four years ago, aims to diversify the economy and enhance research and development. Meanwhile, the UAE Astronaut Program, launched in 2017, has been working to develop the country’s capabilities in space exploration.

AlNeyadi’s current mission on the ISS, which involves spending six months on board, contributes significantly to humanity’s effort to push the boundaries of space exploration. He views his extravehicular activity (EVA) as a milestone for the Arab world and believes it will pave the way for more Arab astronauts to participate in future missions.

Sharing his experiences from the ISS, AlNeyadi talked about the breathtaking views of Earth from space and the routine activities that astronauts perform, including scientific experiments, maintenance tasks, and exercise. He emphasized the importance of STEM education in inspiring the younger generation to pursue careers in space exploration and related fields.

Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have collaborated with various established space agencies, astronautical companies, and universities worldwide to advance their space programs.

Despite the challenges of being away from family, AlNeyadi is excited to return to Earth and is looking forward to simple pleasures like a hot shower and a cup of coffee.

AlNeyadi’s spacewalk was a defining moment in his mission, during which he carried the motto of the UAE government, “Impossible is possible,” as a reminder of the determination needed to achieve challenging goals.

Al Neyadi’s journey, from attending primary and secondary school in Abu Dhabi to serving in the military, obtaining advanced degrees, and finally becoming an astronaut, serves as an inspiring example of hard work and dedication.

Through videos produced on the ISS, AlNeyadi aims to educate and engage students back on Earth, highlighting the importance of STEM subjects and encouraging the younger generation to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Ultimately, AlNeyadi hopes to inspire and nurture the next generation of Arab astronauts who will play pivotal roles in the region’s ambitious space missions, reaching for the moon, Mars, and beyond. By instilling a passion for science and space exploration, he believes the younger generation will contribute to the progress and success of the Arab world’s space industry in the future.

The achievements of Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi represent a significant milestone for the Arab world’s space ambitions. As the first Arab to perform a spacewalk and participate in a long-term space mission, AlNeyadi has become a role model for aspiring astronauts in the region. His dedication and perseverance throughout the rigorous selection process and intense training demonstrate the determination needed to excel in space exploration.

The successful manned missions by the UAE and Saudi Arabia have showcased the region’s growing capabilities in space technology and research. Both countries have been forming strategic partnerships with international space agencies and companies to benefit from advanced technological cooperation. The investments made in their respective space industries have propelled the Arab world to new heights and earned them recognition in the global space community.

Beyond the scientific and technological significance of these missions, they also carry immense cultural and symbolic importance for the Arab nations. AlNeyadi’s interactions with fellow astronauts from Saudi Arabia aboard the ISS demonstrate the unity and camaraderie shared among Arab space explorers. These accomplishments have fostered a sense of pride and inspiration among citizens and have encouraged them to dream big and embrace the possibilities of space exploration.

Moreover, the focus on STEM education and outreach efforts by AlNeyadi during his time on the ISS exemplify the commitment to nurturing future generations of scientists and engineers in the Arab world. By engaging with students back on Earth through interactive videos and educational programs, he aims to ignite a passion for science and inspire young minds to pursue careers in space-related fields. This approach is vital to developing a skilled workforce that can contribute to the region’s space endeavors and further advance scientific knowledge.

Looking ahead, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have ambitious plans to expand their space missions and contributions to humanity’s understanding of space. As space exploration becomes more accessible and nations collaborate on space research and missions, the Arab world is determined to play a significant role in shaping the future of space exploration.

The recent manned missions by the UAE and Saudi Arabia have marked a turning point in Arab space exploration. Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi’s achievements have not only broken barriers for the region but have also inspired the younger generation to pursue careers in science and technology. With a growing focus on STEM education and increasing investments in space technology, the Arab world is poised to become a prominent player in the global space industry, pushing the boundaries of human knowledge and exploration. As Arab nations continue to collaborate and engage in international partnerships, they are well on their way to a prosperous and exciting era of space exploration.

