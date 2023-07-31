Federal IT Minister Inaugurates Digital IT Lab in Karachi

Built in Rashid Minhas Govt School, the Digital IT lab will provide free IT education training in the form of 15 courses on skills such as content writing and freelancing

Federal Minister for IT and Telecom ‘Syed Amin-ul-Haque’ and Convener MQM Pakistan ‘Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’ just inaugurated the Digital IT lab at the Rashid Minhas Govt School for Boys and Girls in North Nazimabad, Karachi.

Built inside a government school, the Digital IT Lab aims to provide free of cost and quality IT training to underprivileged children, teaching them relevant skills, making them productive citizens and giving them more chances to have a quality life.

The Digital IT Lab is launched in collaboration with Ignite, which is a National Technology Fund or a non-profit technology company owned by the Government of Pakistan and administered by the IT and Telecom Ministry of Pakistan.

“The event marked the official launch of the Digital IT lab, a program aimed at providing free IT education training in the form of content writing, freelancing, and 15 other courses free of cost. The lab is equipped with all the modern gadgets and facilities required for market-driven courses. This would prove a great help in grooming the underprivileged children of this school consisting of 300 plus students,” said the Federal IT Minister while addressing the launch event.

According to other details mentioned by the IT Minister in his address, the Digital IT Lab will have experienced and high-level trainers, who will provide free of cost IT training to over 300 students, who will then use the skills they learn to earn a living for themselves and their families.

Federal Minister Amin-ul-Haque believes that teaching IT skills will provide the younger generation with more opportunities and in turn create wealth and GDP for the country.

