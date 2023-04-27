Artifact, An AI-Tool That Summarizes And Simplifies Lengthy Articles

On Tuesday, Artifact, a news app created by Instagram’s co-founder, introduced a new AI feature summarising lengthy articles. The new app by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger had a waitlist when it first launched last month. Now any person using iOS or Android can download Artifact and try it.

When Artifact launched in January, the app required a phone number and an invite to try the features. However, it also prevented many potential users from accessing the app.

According to the company, the waitlist was about 160,000 sign-ups. According to Systrom, “The delay in launching publicly was not just about generating consumer interest in the Instagram founders’ next big thing, but also because the underlying technology requires a certain amount of data and several people using it to offer the best experience”.

Artefact enables users to read the news readings more with a newly Advanced stats feature that shows you the categories, including the recent articles you read within those categories.

The Artifact’s main objective is to provide tools enabling users to click a button to show more or less from a given topic to better control, Personalise, and diversify their feed.

Moreover, users can block or pause publishers and select or deselect the desired categories. In addition, it also allows users to upload contacts to see a signal that a specific article is famous in their network.

According to Systrom, “It doesn’t tell you who read it. It doesn’t tell you how many of them read it, so it keeps Privacy. Therefore, you can’t have one contact and like figure out what that one contact is reading. It has to meet a certain minimum threshold”.

Interesting Features

The feature’s fantastic feature is that it can summarize articles in different tones, some amusing while another’s are natural.

To use the features, users must tap the “Summarize” option after clicking on the “Aa” icon at the top of the screen. The summary will appear in a black box at the top of the screen in just a few seconds.

Moreover, users have options to select different tones for the summary, such as “Emoji”, “Gen Z”, “Poem”, and “Prose”, by accessing the available three dots menu present in the same black box.

The company already informed the users that the new AI tool is not 100% accurate and can make mistakes. Therefore, the company recommends reading the complete article and comparing it with the summary to ensure it didn’t leave out any crucial bits or generate inaccurate information.

In addition, now it has more features like users can create profiles and comment on any article in the app. Artifact enables you to upvote and downvote other users’ comments. The voting will factor into the commenter’s reputation scores and help to moderate discussions.

These discussions will help everyone to present their views and have a voice. Moreover, you need a profile to comment (optional) to comment on articles.

As per Artifact, “the reputation scores represent the earned trust from the community and will help users with people’s opinions and helps us filter out bad behaviour”.

The section aims to foster a positive community where everyone gets a chance to speak.

