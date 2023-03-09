News, Technology

Balochistan Launches Project For Inclusion of Women in the Digital Economy

Written by Abdullah Shahid
Balochistan IT Project
Launched on Women’s day, this project aims to provide the women of Balochistan Computer literacy, financial independence and economic empowerment

The Parliamentary Secretary of Law, Science, and Information Technology, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi announced that the Balochistan government will soon launch a new program aimed to increase women participation in the digital economy.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the program is called the ‘Inclusion of Women in the Digital Economy’, a name that makes the program’s goal quite evident.

Launched yesterday on 8th of March, this program was amongst other women technology empowerment programs launched in the country on occasion of the International Women’s Day.

Dr. Beludi stated that this program will help the women of Balochistan to be more computer literate, which will further allow them to be financially independent.

Going into details about the program, Dr. Beludi said that women’s exposure to digitization is severely important since it would finish off the gender gap in the IT industry while also pushing economic growth in the province of Balochistan.

Empowering the women of Balochistan, this project can prove to be a great change for the women’s life in the province since it will bring about a more equal society.

 

