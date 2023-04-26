Canadian Singer Grimes Says Anyone Can Use Her Voice For AI-Generated Songs

Adding to her statement, Grimes said that she will split 50% royalty on any successful AI generated song that uses her voice

Canadian pop singer ‘Grimes’ recently gave out a statement inviting musicians to use her voice for AI generated songs, saying that people are allowed to do so but will have to split the revenue earned from any successful AI generated song by 50%.

I would “split 50% royalties on any successful AI-generated song that uses my voice. Same deal as I would with any artist I collaborate with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty,” she said in her most recent tweet.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, has given this statement at a time where the music industry is facing a lot of problems with new artificial intelligence tools. Singers, musicians and vocalists are all worried about AI song generation softwares.

Massive Hollywood singers such as The Weekend and Drake are also not safe and were recently met with an AI generated collaborative song between the two artists. The song blew up on multiple platforms, gaining millions of views before it got removed.

Named as ‘Heart on my sleeve’, the song was made using deep fake vocals from both Drake and The Weeknd. Universal Music Group, the labels for Drake and Weeknd said that “the training of generative AI using our artists’ music was a violation of copyright law”.

Grimes on the other hand was against copyright law and voiced her opinion on Twitter saying that she is energised by the “idea of open sourcing all art and killing copyright”.

