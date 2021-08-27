News

Careem Co-Founder Mudassir Sheikha conferred Special Honouree in Foreign Minister’s Honours List 2021

Written by Usman Aslam

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO & Co-founder of Careem has been conferred with the Special Honouree in the Foreign Minister’s Honours List 2021 for his contribution to Pakistan’s technology landscape for creating the first unicorn in the Middle East. The list is an initiative taken by the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi to reach out to overseas Pakistanis.

This year’s theme was “Leaders under 40”, dedicated to acknowledging outstanding young Pakistanis from across the globe. The list was issued on 14th August 2021, as part of the Independence Day celebrations and included 24 other people who have contributed in making Pakistan proud.

The awardees were selected for their professional leadership with a strong record of innovation and outstanding performance in the fields of Entrepreneurship, Science and Innovation, Community Service, Sports, and Arts and Culture.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO & Co-founder stated on the occasion: “I am humbled to be acknowledged for such an achievement by the Foreign Office of Pakistan. From day one, our purpose at Careem has been to simplify and improve the lives of people in the region, and with the love and support of everyone, we shall continue to do so. I would also like to take the liberty of thanking all the awesome colleagues at Careem who have contributed to everything we have achieved together over the years.”

He further added: “I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the leaders for their respective contributions and wish them the very best to represent Pakistan globally and make us proud.”

The Foreign Minister’s Honours List was initially launched in 2020 as part of Vision Foreign Office, which was aimed at expanding the interaction and reach of the institution with key stakeholders across the world. The first edition of the list was based on the contribution of Pakistanis in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

