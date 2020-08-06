Careem partners with Chevron Pakistan to facilitate Captains

Two high-performing global brands have announced a collaboration that will benefit ride-hailing services and their customers during these challenging times. Careem, the internet platform for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has partnered with Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited to offer attractive oil change packages for Careem Captains at participating Caltex Oil Change facilities across Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

This relationship will minimize the financial cost on the Captains who are working to provide ride-hailing services to the masses during the pandemic.

The signing ceremony for the strategic partnership was attended by Zeeshan Hasib Baig, CEO and Country General Manager Careem Pakistan and Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, Country Chairman and Area Business Manager for Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited among other officials from the respective companies.

Commenting on the occasion, Zeeshan Hasib Baig, CEO and Country Manager Careem Pakistan said, “Captains are at the heart of what we do at Careem, and we appreciate and value their selfless service to our customers and communities in these unprecedented times. Taking care of our captains, both financially and physically, is one of our priority areas. This partnership with Chevron Pakistan will enable our captains to avail a host of attractive packages needed to run their vehicles smoothly.”

Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, speaking for Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited, echoed, “People, partnership and performance are at the core of what we do and Careem’s customer-focused values mirror our own, so we are looking forward to working together. Chevron is renowned for world-class products and services in the lubricants industry, and always strives to provide innovative solutions to the market.”

In recent events, Careem has also announced a range of initiatives to help its captains including a health insurance scheme, a new sick pay policy for those identified as COVID-19 positive. Careem which recently became a Super App, has more than 500,000 Captains registered on its platform so far. Transforming into a Super App; Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from mobility of people to adding mobility of things as well as mobility of money including food, daily essential deliveries, peer to peer credit transfer and mobile top-ups.

Meanwhile, Chevron Pakistan has shifted to agile ways of working in response to the COVID-19 pandemic – from introducing work-from-home policies to implementing effective precautionary measures at its plant. Staff and visitors were not only encouraged to practice distancing, but regular sanitization and disinfection of the plant along with daily briefings on precautions helped ensure a safe and responsible work environment.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk