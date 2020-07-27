Careem Simplifying and Improving Lives Since Eight Years

On July 23rd, Careem celebrated eight years, equivalent to a total of 2,920 days of simplifying the lives of people across the region. The everyday Super App started its journey in 2012 and today spans over 100 cities in 13 countries offering services across three areas: Mobility of People, Mobility of Things and Mobility of Money.

The first of its kind in the region, today the Careem Super App has 33 million registered users, 1.7 million Captains, and together they have travelled 7,470,934,260 km. That is the equivalent of 10,000 trips to the moon and back!

During the time, Careem has seen a staggering 50 million points redeemed by Careem customers, equal to USD 15 million. Of these rewards availed, Pakistani customers of Careem have made significant donations to charities such as The Citizens Foundation, Shahid Afridi Foundation and World Wide Fund for Nature.

As Careem ventures into its ninth year, its purpose remains to make people’s everyday life simpler so they can realise their potential and spend time on things they care about and enjoy the most. Whether those things are traveling across the world to spend time with loved ones or enjoying the most popular deliveries done by Careem Food.

Be it delivering the daily essentials of milk and bread, or requesting a Captain to drop a home cooked food to a friend’s house, Careem continues to be deep-rooted in its values, bringing people and their communities together. Becoming a Super App and simplifying the lives of people in the region in more ways is aligned with its purpose and is a natural evolution of the business to stay ahead of customer demands and market capabilities.

