Careem to bring back bonuses and guarantees, awards best performing Captains of 2021

With the mission of simplifying and improving the lives of people in the region, Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, brings back the Captain bonuses in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The initiative was taken to increase Captains earnings and improve their economics by supporting them with additional incentives to work with the platform.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Captains earnings took a massive hit as the country saw multiple lockdowns to prevent the virus. With the conditions improving in the country, the demand for the service has also increased, giving the 800,000 registered Captains a chance to earn additional income, improving their lives while strengthening the network, making Careem the largest ride-hailing company in the region.

The new bonuses will allow Captains to earn up to 25% in addition to their basic income. Numerically, Captains can now earn up to PKR 150,000/- with the introduction of the new bonuses. These bonuses have been introduced in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, starting with the ‘GO Category’ with plans to expand them across the country and other car types

Careem has always been at the forefront to work towards improving the lives of its Captains. From partnering with organizations to providing education on subsidized rates, discounted pricing on fuel and oil changes, and providing ration packages during the lockdown and distributing smog kits to help them combat the harsh weather. Careem also recently announced to reduce its commissions from 25% to 15% on the Bike category to help them improve their earnings.

Amongst these initiatives, Careem also recognized the efforts Captains have made to ensure the service quality remains at the top and introduced Sitara-E-Careem awards last year to praise their hard work and dedication towards the Customers and Community at large. These awards are given to the best performing Captains who went above and beyond and made lives simpler for Customers.

Careem has more than 800,000 Captains registered on its platform so far and has invested up to $100 million since its inception in Pakistan in 2016. Transforming into a Super App; Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from the mobility of people to adding mobility of things and mobility of money including food, daily essential deliveries, peer to peer credit transfer and mobile top-ups.