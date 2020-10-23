Caviar releases custom warrior themed iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max

Caviar has released custom themed iPhones for the market. The themes will only be available in the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max ranging from $5,490 to $47,000. They are available for pre-order on their site now but the shipping dates are not mentioned for either. You’ll have to wait more for the iPhone 12 Pro Max as Apple itself is releasing the Pro Max a few weeks after the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

The most expensive one, priced at $46,460 for the iPhone 12 Pro, is the Imperator. The central theme of all phones is a sword plunging into the armor of the enemy. As a tribute to the great emperor Constantine, this phone has a back which is a mix of black marble, red leather, gold, and pilum. Only 7 limited edition pieces of the devices will be built.

The other themes available are Zulfiqar, Viking, Samurai, Knight, and Assassin. All these themes have a central design based on titanium accompanied by different materials depending on the theme. These are not the only themes available though. You can also get Zodiac, Apple1, Grand Complications, Credo, Space Odyssey, and Victory themed iPhones on their site.

Caviar also offers custom AirPods to meet your royal needs.

Image Source: LetsGoDigital

