Chairman HEC To Lead Youth Development Laptop Scheme

The Federal Government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to start again its landmark laptop awarding scheme. The scheme comes under the Youth Development Initiatives for bright students.

The government of Pakistan always strive to boost its education sector. As we have seen government has taken many initiatives in the field of education. Whether we talk about opening new universities, establishing new departments or introducing new courses. As we know, education plays a vital role in the development of any country. Therefore, the government always allocate a budget for its education sector. Ex-Prime Minister Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif was the one who promoted the PM Laptop scheme program. The aim was to reduce the digital divide and give tools that support the learning of public education students.

According to HEC sources, a budget of nearly 10 billion rupees is being allocated for the scheme. Students of BS, MPhil, PhD, and undergraduates will receive the laptops. Moreover, this will take place in Allama Iqbal Open University and Virtual University.

The government establishes a committee to supervise the criteria and other issues for this purpose. Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission(HEC), will lead the procedure. In addition, according to the announcement published on Academia Mag, students will receive laptops at the start of 2023.

14-Member Committee

The 14-member committee includes the Executive Director of HEC, an Additional Finance Secretary (Budget) Government of Pakistan, and a member planning and development division, Science and Technology. In addition, the Secretary of Higher Education Commission Punjab, the Secretary of Higher Education Commission Sindh, and the Secretary of Higher Education Commission Baluchistan. Moreover, the Secretary of the Higher Education Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a National Information Technology Board representative, and the Secretary Higher education Department of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Representative of Punjab Information Technology board. Representative of Office prime Minister of Pakistan, Project director of Committee Youth laptop Scheme HEC Pakistan and co-opted members.

According to the notification, the supervisory board will decide how and when to start the program. Furthermore, they will define the guidelines and the distribution of laptops to young people. The established committee has the authority to accept or reject any proposal. They will also review the budget and timeline of the said scheme. They will also suggest the technical and non-technical needs of the project.

