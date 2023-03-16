ChatGPT-4 Language Model Can Handle Text And Images

On Wednesday, Open AI announced a new language model. The new language model has several advantages and is called GPT-4.

GPT-4 is the fourth-iteration new innovative language model created by Open AI. Language is a new way to show a massive leap in Natural Language Processing (NLP).

The advanced language can understand and generate human-like text. However, it could revolutionise the track’s interaction with machines and automate different language tasks.

GPT-4 model is capable enough to solve different problems with greater accuracy. The users consider it a blessing to have vast knowledge and problem-solving abilities.

ChatGPT-4 Is Different From Its Predecessors

Those using ChatGPT have an idea that it has some limitations. It has been criticized that sometimes it gives limited and inaccurate or biased answers.

However, the bot is good at giving information it has trained on. Therefore, OpenAI worked on it and introduced a new language model, chatGPT-4.

ChatGPT-4 is a more powerful, collaborative and creative tool than its previous iteration.

Functions Of ChatGPT-4

It has a striking new feature that can handle words and images.

According to the experts, it is called “multimodal” technology. The new advanced model allows a user to submit a picture alongside text.

In addition, the ability to input video is on the horizon.

Limitations

Likewise, its previous version also has some limitations. It is trained on data that existed before 2021. According to OpenAI, “it still has many known limitations that we are working to address like social biases, adversarial prompts and hallucinations”.

The experts claim that GPT-4 is the world’s first experience with a high-performance artificial intelligence system.

The company said the chatGPT-4 language model didn’t just imagine passing the bar exam. Its result is in the top 10. The new model will be more creative than the existing version. ChatGPT-4 can produce more than 25,000 words.

How To Use ChatGPT-4?

It is expected that it will be readily available on Microsoft’s search engine, Bing. Currently, if you go through the page and click on the “chat” button at the top, it will take you to a page asking you to sign-up for a waitlist.

Who Is Using ChatGPT-4 Currently?

Morgan Stanley is utilizing it to organize weather management data, and payment company Stripe Inc. is testing to see its features.

What Is Next?

Microsoft has pledged to invest $10 billion in OpenAI. In contrast, other tech firms are also planning to invest in OpenAI.

Alphabet Inc’s Google has already unleashed its own AI service, Bard. In contrast, the other tech firms are trying to chase the race.

Baidu Inc, in China, is about to reveal its bot, Ernie. In contrast, Alibaba and other small firms are also joining the fray.

OpenAI is already working with companies ready to incorporate the new language model into their products. ChatGPT-4 will be available as an API and will cost a $20/month chatGPT Plus subscription.

Read more:

Discord to Soon Introduce an AI Powered Chatbot

Snapchat Launched Its Own Chatbot Powered By ChatGPT