ChatGPT Gets 3.34GPA in Harvard’s Freshmen Year Exams

An experiment conducted by Maya Bodnick, an intern at “Slow Boring,” showcased the impressive capabilities of ChatGPT powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4. Bodnick, a Harvard student herself, decided to test the chatbot’s potential by subjecting it to a typical freshman year at Harvard University.

To conduct the experiment, Bodnick asked eight professors and teaching assistants to evaluate essays generated by ChatGPT in response to genuine Harvard prompts. To ensure fairness, the graders were unaware of whether the essays were composed by a human or an AI.

The chatbot’s performance was remarkable, as it achieved predominantly As and Bs, with only one C, across a range of social science and humanities topics, corresponding to a 3.34 GPA. This outcome reflects the chatbot’s ability to handle college-level coursework effectively.

While many academics praised the writing skills of the chatbot, there was some constructive criticism. One grader suggested that the “student” should simplify their writing. Additionally, some professors expressed reservations about the content and arguments presented in the essays, citing them as “consistently large and unclear.”

The popularity of generative AI, especially since the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has caused significant disruption in the higher education sector. The chatbot’s proficiency in completing complex assignments has led to accusations of cheating, although some have been found to be unfounded.

Although similar experiments have been conducted by professors at various colleges, Bodnick’s experiment stands out due to its scale and thoroughness. For instance, Wharton professor Christian Terwiesch tested an earlier version of ChatGPT powered by GPT-3.5 with questions from his final exam, where the chatbot achieved a B or B- grade.

The widespread use of generative AI has presented challenges for colleges, leading some professors to address the issue proactively. As a result, an atmosphere of mistrust has arisen between some students and lecturers. To manage the rise of generative AI, higher education institutions are introducing guidance and policies.

Initially, there were concerns about the technology leading to outright bans in some colleges. However, as colleges have come to realize the potential benefits, they are now exploring ways to incorporate and leverage generative AI tools to enhance the learning experience.

The impact of generative AI on higher education has been both transformative and controversial. On one hand, it has offered students access to sophisticated tools that can aid in their academic endeavors and help them tackle complex assignments. The technology has the potential to foster creativity and streamline certain aspects of the learning process. However, the rise of AI-powered chatbots capable of completing college-level work has raised ethical concerns, particularly regarding academic integrity and the blurring of lines between genuine student effort and machine-generated content.

Educational institutions are grappling with the challenges posed by generative AI, seeking ways to strike a balance between utilizing these advanced tools for educational purposes and maintaining academic integrity. Some colleges have embraced the technology by incorporating AI-powered writing assistants into their classrooms, guiding students on how to use the tools ethically and responsibly. Others have partnered with AI developers to create customized educational platforms that blend human instruction with AI support.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of generative AI in higher education has prompted the need for robust policies and guidelines. Institutions are now working on establishing clear boundaries and expectations for AI usage, ensuring that students understand the limitations and requirements when engaging with AI tools for academic tasks. Faculty members are also being trained to recognize signs of AI-generated work and differentiate it from genuine student submissions.

Despite the controversies, the integration of generative AI in education is likely to continue and evolve. As the technology progresses, it is essential for educators, students, and AI developers to collaborate and shape the future of AI in a way that maximizes its benefits while upholding academic honesty and integrity. Finding the right balance between human ingenuity and AI support will be crucial in nurturing a generation of students well-equipped to thrive in an AI-augmented world.

Read More: