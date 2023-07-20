Netflix Ends Password Sharing in India, Will Pakistan be Next?

Apart from ending password sharing in India, Netflix has imposed similar bans in major markets including the US, the UK and France

Streaming giant Netflix has just announced that it will no longer allow password sharing in India, a major market with over 6.1 million subscribers.

According to Netflix, an account is only meant to be used by people living in a single household and every user flouting this rule will start receiving emails from the platform.

“Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are – at home, on the go, on holiday – and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices,” said the company in its statement.

The company continues to “invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows – so whatever your taste, mood, or language and whoever you are watching with, there is always something satisfying to watch on Netflix,” it added.

Netflix has been cracking down on password sharing for a long time now and has started these crackdowns in its major markets, starting from US, the UK, France and now finally India. It can be anticipated that it will now start shutting down the feature in smaller markets as well.

Pakistan, unlike major markets, is only reported to have around 300,000 netflix subscribers so we can expect the password sharing to stay for a little while, but Netflix will definitely take action in a while.

While the new feature disallows any person outside a certain household to use their Netflix account, users are allowed to pay an extra monthly fee for adding an additional member.

Netflix has been facing some tough situations lately, reaching what analysts call a saturation point in some of its biggest markets.

Read more: