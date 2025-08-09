By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 31 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Chatgpt Plus

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has confirmed that ChatGPT Plus users can continue using the GPT-4o model if they prefer it over the new GPT-5, launched yesterday. The decision follows user backlash after GPT-4o was replaced without warning. Many users had grown used to GPT-4’s tone, personality, and capabilities, which they felt GPT-5 failed to match. Complaints also centered on GPT-5’s shorter responses, reduced task performance, and quicker usage limit hits.

According to the numerous Reddit users, they voiced dissatisfaction with GPT-5. They claimed it lacked GPT-4o’s personality and struggled to complete tasks at the same standard. Some users also said they reached GPT-5’s usage limits faster than expected.

In response, Altman announced that Plus users could choose to stick with GPT-4o. OpenAI will monitor usage before deciding how long to support older models. Additionally, GPT-5 rate limits for Plus users will be doubled as the rollout continues. The GPT-5 deployment is taking longer than planned, and some users still cannot access it. Altman noted that GPT-5 should feel smarter over time. An autoswitcher bug yesterday made GPT-5 appear “way dumber” than intended.

Altman emphasized that user feedback will remain central to future updates. Starting with iOS 26, Siri’s ChatGPT integration will use GPT-5. Until then, Siri will continue relying on older ChatGPT models.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Robot Drummer Achieves 90 Precision Mimics Human Techniques
Robot Drummer Achieves 90% Precision, Mimics Human Techniques
Education System
Punjab’s Education System Set for Big Change With New Testing Model
Punjab Government
Punjab Government Makes Special Announcement for Married School Teachers
Iphone 17 Pro Max Gets 3 Big Upgrades Worth The Hype
iPhone 17 Pro Max Gets 3 Big Upgrades Worth the Hype
Ethereum Surges Past 4000 Is Altcoin Season Rushing Back
Ethereum Surges Past $4,000: Is Altcoin Season Rushing Back?
Elon Musk Says Grok Will Display Ads In Answers On X
Elon Musk Says Grok Will Display Ads in Answers on X
Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence Set to Receive GPT-5 Upgrade
Want To Reach Level 100 On Fortnite This Xp Map Trick Will Do It In Minutes
Want to Reach Level 100 on Fortnite? This XP Map Trick Will Do It In Minutes!
Google Finance
Google Finance Page Gets AI-Powered Redesign
Xiaomi
Xiaomi Working on Redmi Phone with Record-Breaking 8,500mAh+ Battery
Pakistans Security Forces
Pakistan’s Security Forces Bring Down ‘Indian Drone’ in Lahore
Dipitt
Dipitt Removes AI Quaid-e-Azam Ketchup Ad After Public Criticism
Yango Group
Yango Group Enters Pakistan’s Startup Scene with Trukkr Investment