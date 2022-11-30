China Pakistan Science and Technology Cooperation Center Opens Up in Beijing

The center will focus on the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), big data, cloud computing, robotics, fintech, biotechnology, and blockchain

Friendship and cooperation between China and Pakistan flourishes as a new China Pak Science and Technology Cooperation center opens up in Beijing. Launched in collaboration with Chinese Zhongguancun Belt and Road Industrial Promotion Association (ZBRA) and Pakistan’s Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), the tech cooperation center is a landmark initiative for both the countries.

To inaugurate the science and tech cooperation center, an event was organized at the Pakistan embassy in Beijing. The inauguration event was virtually attended by more than 3000 Chinese tech companies.

Moin ul Haq, the Pakistan ambassador to China said that technology was the cornerstone after PM Shahbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China.

“Taking the center as a platform, we will mobilize all parties in China and Pakistan, especially high-tech enterprises and institutions, to develop and gather resources for science and technology cooperation,” said ZBRA president while speaking at the event.

Terming the S&T center as a “liaison office for Chinese enterprises,” the ZBRA president said that a number of Chinese Science and Technology companies will visit Pakistan next year to find out different business opportunities in the country.

Director of Strategic Planning & Regulatory Affairs (STZA) who also spoke at the event said that the center will boost innovations in the Science and Tech fields. He also said that it would provide a business to business platform for the transfer of technology and cross-border investments.

Focusing on the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), big data, cloud computing, robotics, fintech, biotechnology, and blockchain, the platform will also focus on conducting & relocating Chinese technology companies in Special Technology Zones of Pakistan.

