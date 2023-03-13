CM,NDMA Agree To Adopt Technology For Disaster Management

Karachi: Murad Ali, chief minister of Pakistan and Lt, Gen Inam Haider, chairman of Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) mutually agreed to adopt modern technology for disaster management.

In a meeting held at CM’s house, Murad Ali Shah said that “most of the natural disasters that took place were weather-related. Therefore, the forecast could be made much before their occurrences through technological help”.

In addition, CM also said that the technology would help the governments to make a contingency plan much before the disasters.

On the other hand, Lt, Gen Inam Haider, Chairman of NDMA, said that “his organization has developed close coordination with international agencies working to forecast weather and its related impacts”.

Moroever, he also said that NDMA has been installing weather-related latest equipment and gadgets to assess the weather and patterns of the disasters during the last few decades.

In a meeting, he also discussed with CM that the provincial Disaster management authority are connected to the systems to share daily reports and forecasts warnings. Therefore, the authorities can make their plans and necessary preparedness accordingly.

According to Murad Ali Shah, Sindh government is facing natural disasters from the 2010 flood. Later, Pakistan faces a massive 2011 floods,then the Urban floods and now heavy rains in 2022.

Though, Pakistan is still facing major floods and disasters that are harmful for the nation. As a result, of these floods, Pakistan faces major losses in terms of everything.

“We must learn lessons from these natural disasters and must equip and strengthen our institutions to mitigate the impact of such disasters with timely forecasts”.

In the meeting, both agreed to further strengthen coordination between the NDMA and PDMA. With strong coordination proper planning can be done easily to mitigate the impacts of natural disasters.

Hence, aid agencies and rescue teams often rely on technology to conduct rescue missions and help the affected.

Over the years, several modern technologies have been developed to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of first responders. NDMA is responsible to manage all the disaster and it’s after affects.

NDMA’s primary purpose is to coordinate the response to distastes and for capacity buildings for disasters resiliency and crisis response.

Moreover, NDMA formulates and enforces national disaster policies at federal and provisional levels and collaborates closely with various government ministries. In addition, it works with military forces and United Nation organization to jointly coordinate efforts to conduct its disaster management, rescue and a wide array of humanitarian operations.

Moreover, the NDMA aims to develop sustainable operational capacity and professional competence to fullfill its humanitarian operations.

Therefore, by incorporating the latest technology, teams will be able to cater the disasters before its occurrence and would be able to take safety measures to prevent the country from major losses.

The teams have to work in collaboration to cut down the losses and take proactive measures to save the country from natural disasters.

