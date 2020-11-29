COVID-19 positivity ratio reaches 7.2 percent in Pakistan

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the COVID-19 positivity ratio has reached 7.2 percent across the country. The NCOC reported the statistic in a special meeting for analyzing the coronavirus situation chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday.

According to the specifics discussed in the meeting, the positivity ratio for the coronavirus has reached 17.73 percent in Karachi, 16.32 percent in Hyderabad, 6.41 percent in Balochistan, 4.81 percent in Gilgit-Baltistan and 19.65 percent in Peshawar.

Confirmed coronavirus cases across Pakistan have risen to 389,311 cases with a total of 7,897 fatalities across the country. Just in the last 24 hours, 54 deaths have been reported and 3,113 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the figures at the NCOC meeting.

Sindh has been the most affected buy the virus with 168,783 cases being confirmed in the province. This is followed by Punjab with 117, 160 cases, however Punjab has the most number of casualties due to the deadly disease. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 46,281 cases so far. Similarly, there have been 28,980 cases in Islamabad, 17,008 in Balochistan, 6,501 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,598 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Breaking down the positivity ratio by area, Peshawar is the worst hit with a positivity ratio of 19.65 percent. After Peshawar, the most affected areas in the country are, Karachi with 17.73 percent, Hyderabad with 16.32 percent, 6.41 percent in Balochistan, and 4.84 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

So far, 5,386,916 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Pakistan, with 43,214 in the past day. 335,881 patients have recovered from the disease with 2,112 patients in critical condition.

The NCOC reported that 2,945 Pakistanis had lost their lives to the virus in Punjab. A further 2,885 people have died in Sindh, 1,346 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 305 in Islamabad, 165 in Balochistan, 155 in Azad Kashmir, and 96 in Gilgit Baltistan.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk