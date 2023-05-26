Deep Fakes are the Biggest AI Concern Right Now: Microsoft CEO

Creating realistic looking false content, deep fakes is already being used for nefarious purposes and has negatively affected a lot of lives

Brad Smith, the president of Microsoft said that his biggest concern surrounding artificial intelligence is the use of deep fake technology, which has the ability to create realistic looking false content, with some nefarious users even going as far as using the technology to create celebrity pornographic videos and revenge porn.

“We’re gonna have to address the issues around deep fakes. We’re going to have to address in particular what we worry about most foreign cyber influence operations, the kinds of activities that are already taking place by the Russian government, the Chinese, the Iranians,” said the Microsoft CEO in his statement.

“We need to take steps to protect against the alteration of legitimate content with an intent to deceive or defraud people through the use of AI,” he added.

Adding to his statement, Smith said that any critical form of AI should be given out with licenses alongside an obligation to “protect physical security, cybersecurity, national security.”

“We will need a new generation of export controls, at least the evolution of the export controls we have, to ensure that these models are not stolen or not used in ways that would violate the country’s export control requirements,” Smith added.

It seems that while Microsoft continues to vouch for the progress of AI technology, the company is realizing the dangerous use cases that power technology brings with itself and is therefore calling on for regulations in technologies such as deep fake.

Similar concerns about AI regulation came from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who urged lawmakers for urgent regulations in the AI industry.

Smith went as far as saying that the law should require AI creators to be held responsible for any problems caused due to their AI while also urging lawmakers to stop people from letting AI control the electric grid, water supply and other critical infrastructure, letting humans stay in control.

