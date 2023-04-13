Dubai Announces Plan to Train Custom Officials in Metaverse

The ultimate goal of this metaverse training is to digitize custom operations and increase revenue by utilizing technology

Dubai customs has just announced its plan to incorporate the metaverse into its leadership training programs, following which custom officials will receive a special training for operations inside the metaverse.

Headed by Director-General (DG) of Dubai Customs, Ahmad Mahboob Musabih, the ultimate goal of this metaverse training program is to digitize custom operations and increase revenue by utilizing efficient and cost-limiting technology.

This new metaverse training program is yet another effort aligning with Emirate’s goal of becoming a major player in technology.

Digitizing custom operations is certainly difficult as it can involve a lot of training before custom officers can finally perform their duties virtually. The organizers behind the training program however, are dedicated to providing custom officers with a clear understanding of the Metaverse and are placing their bets on metaverse’s capability to improve operations.

Integrating metaverse into the custom sector can have its own benefits and drawbacks thus Dubai Customs emphasized the importance of using this new technology responsibly.

According to Dubai Customs, this training program for custom officers, perfectly aligns with the ‘Dubai Metaverse Strategy’ created by the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

Details about the leadership development program reveal that the program is created in collaboration with the University of Dubai and contains over 3 modules; Innovative Customs Management, Digitization of Customs Operations, and Agile Leadership.

The leadership development program is a part of the Dubai Customs strategic plan for 2021-26 and has trained over 137 custom employees up until now.

