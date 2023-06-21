EA Goes Through Internal Shakeup: Splits into EA Sports and EA Games

‘EA Games’ will reportedly change its name to ‘EA entertainment’ whereas ‘EA Sports’ will continue to focus on the gaming industry

An internal restructuring has caused Electronic Arts to split its organization into two separate divisions namely the EA Sports and EA Games, with EA games now being rebranded to ‘EA entertainment’ and shifting its focus towards media beyond just video games.

EA Sports, following this division, will continue focusing on the core video game business and keep creating sports simulation franchises such as Madden NFL and FIFA.

“We’re building the future of interactive entertainment on a foundation of legendary franchises and innovative new experiences, which represents massive opportunities for growth,” said EA CEO, Andrew Wilson in his statement about the split.

EA Games, now better known as ‘EA Entertainment’ will be headed by Laura Miele as president, EA Sports on the other hand will be headed by Cam Weber as President, whereas Wilson, being the CEO of EA will oversee both the divisions.

Trying to expand and excel into industries other than gaming, EA has definitely made a bold move, particularly because it will now allow the company to diversify without taking too much at one point in time, allocate its resources more effectively and make its operations more transparent to investors.

While EA Entertainment might sound like a division that would solely focus towards non-gaming media, it has received its fair share of games during the split. All non-gaming intellectual properties owned by EA went towards EA Entertainment, this includes Apex Legends and Star Wars (Respawn Entertainment), alongside Battlefield (DICE).Motive, BioWare, EA Originals, and Ridgeline Games.

EA Sports on the other hand will retain ownership for all sports related EA titles and will continue to work towards more of the same kind.

“Our business remains strong, and I could not be more excited about our future as we bring more amazing games and experiences to more people around the world. Thank you for your creativity, passion, and all that you do, as we write the next great chapter of our story together,” said Wilson while concluding his announcement of the EA split.

