Elon Musk Announces His New Company ‘xAI’: To Build ChatGPT Alternative

Elon Musk, an owner of SpaceX l, Tesla, and now Twitter as well. Recently, Elon Musk announced the launch of his new company ‘xAI’ to understand the “true nature of the universe.”

The company will reveal all the necessary information related to the company on Friday.

On Wednesday, Elon Musk announced the opening of his own AI company xAI, as he seeks to compete with OpenAI.

The xAI website states, “The Tesla tycoon would run the company separately from his other companies but that the technology developed would benefit those businesses, including Twitter.”

The main objective of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe”. In a tweet, and Musk presented his views by saying “that the company aimed to understand reality and answer life’s biggest question.”

The company hired its researchers and staff from Tesla, OpenAI, Google Deep Mind, and the University of Toronto. The team has worked on successful projects like Deep Mind’s Alpha code and OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 chatbots. Musk plans to compete with OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic, which currently operate Successful bots like chatGPT, Bard, and Claude.

Dan Hendricks currently serves as stage director of the Centre of AI Safety, a San Francisco-based organization that warns against the fastest development of AI.

Dan Hendricks also initiated the open letter to global leaders in June, stating that AI was a risk to humans and targeted human intelligence on par with pandemics and nuclear war.

Not only this, but several times Musk has been warned about the risks and dangers associated with AI, called it “our biggest existential threat, and said that moving too fast was like “summoning the demon.”

On the other hand, many ethicists and academics raised questions on the letter because they thought focusing too much on the development of AI and its associated dangers would divert attention from the actual harms that some algorithms are already causing to marginalized communities, Instead of an unspecified future.

Greg Yang, co-founder of xAI, the new business will delve into the ‘mathematics of deep learning,’ a facet of AI, and ‘ create a theory of everything for large neural Networks to take AI to the next level.

In April, Musk shared his views on the new AI tool called ‘TruthGPT’ in his interview with the news channel; he stated his thoughts that the new company would come very late after OpenAI and Google Deep Mind made a progressive growth in a short period.

He said, “I think I will create a third option, although it’s starting very late in the game. Can it be done? I don’t know. We’ll see”.

In March, Musk allegedly incorporated xAI in Nevada. The company revealed its separation from X Corp and said it would work closely with X (Twitter), Tesla, and other companies to progress toward its mission.

The announcement of Musk’s new ventures comes at a very peak when he is already in a battle with Zuckerberg on Twitter’s rival app Threads.

Elon Musk quired Twitter for $44 billion in October. The app faces an uncertain future after Meta launched a competitor app, Threads. The app got 100 million sign-ups just a week after its launch, which was a challenging phase for Elon Musk.

Read more:

Google Developing New Android Feature That Auto Enables ‘Airplane Mode’ During Flights

UAE Car Influencer Detained For Defaming Emirates