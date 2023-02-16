Elon Musk Posted A Picture of His Dog And Introduced it as The New CEO of Twitter

Tesla’s CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk posted a picture of his dog one day after announcing that he will be stepping down from the CEO of Twitter position and finding someone else for the job, saying he is “so much better than that other guy”. Musk introduced his pet dog Floki to the world.

The photo shared by Musk shows his Shiba Inu dog seated on the CEO’s chair. The pet dog is seen wearing a Twitter-branded black T-shirt with CEO written on it. A couple of documents and a small laptop can be seen lying in front of the pup.

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

Sharing the picture, Musk wrote, “The new CEO of Twitter is amazing”, in a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “So much better than that other guy!”

The post triggered hilarious reactions on Twitter. A user commented, “I guess he was the only one crazy enough to take the job.”

Another user commented, “I like these frames better. Fitting for Valentines.”

The third user wrote, “Truly inspiring how Floki went from fetching balls to having interns fetch him coffee. I want to be like him when I grow pup!”

In October 2022, Musk fired chief executive Parag Agrawal. Mr. Agrawal went to court to hold the Tesla chief to the terms of a takeover deal he had tried to escape.

He also sacked Indian-origin Ned Segal and legal policy head Vijaya Gadde last October after his $44 billion takeover of the company. Musk then laid off nearly half of Twitter’s workforce.

In December, he said he will resign as Twitter CEO as soon as he finds someone “foolish enough to take the job”.

Meanwhile, floki, which takes its name from Musk’s Shiba Inu dog, is up 41% in the last 24 hours according to CoinGecko data.

In January, Floki’s price rallied almost 100% after the Floki Inu DAO, the group behind the coin, passed a governance resolution to do a $100 million token burn.

This isn’t the first time DOGE has spiked on a Musk-related tweet. In late January a report from the Financial Times that said Twitter is designing a system to permit crypto payments, sent the meme coin soaring.

A December 2022 report from blockchain analytics firm Santiment cautioned that, historically, outsized gains in DOGE and other meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been the first sign of a market-wide sell-off.

During the last three months, markets have begun to recover from the depths of the FTX-induced crypto winter. By mid-January, CoinDesk reported that bitcoin had erased its entire FTX-related decline. The market recovery has also kicked off an altcoin season with many of these coins posting double or triple-digit gains.

Bitcoin has posted a 34% gain in the last three months, while SHIB is up 40%, BONK is up a staggering 533%, and floki is up 242%.

Despite the other canine coins barking at the moon, during this time period — including today’s surge — DOGE is actually down 2% suggesting, if Santiment’s thesis holds true, that we aren’t yet at the point of a market-wide sell-off.

