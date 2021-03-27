Facebook planning to launch three new projects in Pakistan: Zia Ullah Bangash

Social networking behemoth Facebook has something in the works for Pakistan. The company is reportedly planning to launch three new projects in the country.

As per details provided by KPK Updates, major efforts are currently underway to station offices of renowned social media companies, including Facebook, in Pakistan.

“Facebook is planning to launch three new projects in Pakistan,” KPK Updates tweeted.

The tweet added that the details come courtesy of Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Technology & Information Technology Zia Ullah Bangash’s recent contact with Facebook.

Speaking about the development, Bangash revealed that a meeting was convened between members of Facebook’s management, concerned reps of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and IT experts. Issues pertaining to legislation and compliance were also discussed.

While the meeting made good progress on numerous fronts, Bangash explained that Facebook intends to assist the country by setting up an office in the near future.

Similar to YouTube, Facebook is planning on monetizing its entertainment model so that individuals and video content creators who want to earn big could benefit from it.

You can watch Zia Ullah Bangash’s full interview on ARY News here, where he explains the development in depth and points out how it stands to benefit local content creators.