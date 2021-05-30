Pakistanis who are forced to adjust to an Internet quality that is one of the worst in South Asia may want to rejoice as their long-standing internet woes might end. Their savior might prove to be none other than their favorite social media network – Facebook. Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a meeting with Facebook’s COO, Sheryl Sandberg, had invited the tech company to invest in Pakistan.

Facebook has partnered with Pakistan’s telecom company Nayatel to expand Internet connectivity to an estimated 10 to 15 million Pakistanis in eight major cities via a 1650 km-long fiber network infrastructure providing affordable, high-speed, and reliable Internet access, as reported by Gulf News.

“This high-speed fibre will connect thousands of sites by 2022, and improve capacity and the geographical reach of internet access for millions”, Nayatel said.

With the potential to make a “monumental” impact on Pakistan’s digital ecosystem, the first-of-its-kind, landmark investment of a social media giant in Pakistan is nothing short of historical. It could pave the way for massive and unprecedented “digital transformation of epic proportions” by enabling an internet experience that meets international standards for the masses in Pakistan.

The new fiber networks deployed by Nayatel would serve as the backbone infrastructure for 4G/5G mobile and fixed broadband – a key driver of economic growth and job creation and while also opening up access to the information superhighway for millions.