By investing and supporting the building of fiber networks in Pakistan, Facebook is helping local operators leverage fiber infrastructure to improve access to affordable broadband. The partnership is part of Facebook’s efforts to bring fast and reliable internet connectivity to people worldwide, including in Pakistan, said Tom Varghese, head of connectivity and access policy (Asia Pacific), Facebook.

“This collaboration will also accelerate the government’s vision of digital Pakistan by increasing productivity for small and medium businesses, creating new job opportunities and online learning for the youth,” said a senior expert. “The partnership demonstrates confidence from a leading global brand like Facebook in Pakistan’s tech and entrepreneurial potential”

