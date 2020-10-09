Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg had a virtual meeting with PM Imran Khan for investments in Pakistan

According to an announcement made by the PM Imran Khan’s social media handles, Sheryl Sandberg had a virtual meeting with the PM regarding investments in Pakistan and support for Digital Literacy initiatives. This news was high-time needed considering the number of investments that have been occurring in India and Pakistan needs the support of foreign investments and the presence of large tech companies in the country to boost the economy.

Given below is the announcement the PM office Twitter account:

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI held a virtual meeting with @sherylsandberg, Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), to discuss Facebook’s investments in Pakistan, the company’s support for digital literacy initiatives in the country and its work around COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/fhK82qa3Kq — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 9, 2020

The meeting was also attended by Nick Clegg, Facebook’s VP for Global Affairs and Communications and Sarim Aziz, Head of Public Policy, Pakistan at Facebook along with Dr Arslan Khalid, Focal Person to the PM on Digital Media. Sheryl Sandberg and PM Khan last met in Davos, Switzerland, in January of this year. The PM welcomed Facebook investments in Pakistan in various fields and the two discussed different initiatives such as eradication of polio across the country and Facebook’s blood donation campaigns. The duo also discussed Facebook’s #SheMeansBusiness Program which is training some 6,700 women across Pakistan.

Facebook has also partnered with the Ministry of IT to support startups in Pakistan last year:

In 2019, Facebook also partnered with the Ministry of IT’s Ignite program to support local startups through its Innovation Lab and Startup Circles program. This partnership continues to run virtual workshops to mentor startups in Pakistan. — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 9, 2020

During the meeting, the PM also raised concerns about global rise in hate and extremism and the tough battle of fighting hate speech online.

