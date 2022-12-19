Federal Police Installs 191 AI-Enabled Cameras At The Entry And Exit Of Islamabad

Following the directions of the inspector general of police (IGP), the federal police are in the process of installing cameras in the city to make security and surveillance more effective in the federal capital. So far 191 artificial intelligence (AI) enabled cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the capital. A federal police spokesperson said:

“Due to these cameras, a taxi driver involved in sexual harassment was also arrested as a woman registered a complaint of sexual harassment on the police’s helpline ‘Pukar-15’. Upon receiving the complaint, the staff of Safe City Islamabad took immediate action and traced the vehicle, and shared the information with the police officials concerned. The suspect was arrested and a case was registered against him in the Secretariat Police Station,”

The capital police officer (CPO) said that the force was utilizing all resources to strengthen the security of the federal capital, adding that operations of the Eagle Squad have been centralized in a safe city through ‘Pukar-15’. Which is an integrated and unified communication and response system has been launched, under which, members of the Eagle Squad quickly respond to calls.

“Keeping in view the convenience of citizens, the missing report of any valuable item is registered through the online system and people are asked to collect it from the relevant police station after it is traced,”

The federal police are also running a campaign against underage motorcyclists and drivers initiated during the ongoing month and fines have been imposed on them. Following the directions of the IGP, the capital police launched a special traffic education and enforcement campaign in order to solve traffic-related problems faced by citizens on roads.

He said that a campaign was underway against underage bikers and those involved in rash driving and violation of traffic rules. Under the supervision of the chief traffic officer in Islamabad, zonal DSPs are taking strict action against those violating traffic rules.

The police have already formed special squads to set up roadblocks on major highways and squares of Islamabad in order to take strict legal action against underage drivers and so on.

“Pamphlets and leaflets are being distributed to create awareness among citizens. While various teams of the education wing are creating awareness about road safety rules and educating road users about traffic rules,”

The CTO has appealed to parents to fulfill their responsibility, while also abiding by the law and forbidding minor children from driving a car or motorcycle.

“Several underage motorcyclists and traffic rule violators were fined, while unregistered motorcyclists were also impounded at different police stations,”

He added that the purpose of such a campaign was aimed at protect the precious lives of citizens.

This project of installing the cameras at the entrance and exit of the capital city was proposed last month in a meeting, by President Islamabad Industrial Association Zikaria Akbar Zia, President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, former President IIA Mian Akram Farid, Senior Vice President ICCI Fahad Waheed and senior members apprised the IG about the problems of the industrial area and fruit and vegetable Market.

Zakaria Akbar Zia explained to the IG Police that due to the parking of trailers and big vehicles on the road on I -9 Dry Port Road, the road is closed every day and the citizens and visitors have to wait for hours. This issue should be resolved immediately.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that police patrolling in industrial areas and markets should be increased to make the capital a crime-free city. The ICCI will fully cooperate with the police, and Islamabad Chamber was ready to provide motorcycles to police for better surveillance/ patrolling and Market and industry.

Mian Akram Farid told them that any measures taken by the police for the improvement of the industrial area should be continued permanently. He further said that the roads of Islamabad should not be closed due to long marches or any political protest in the coming days, and before taking any such steps, the business community of Islamabad should be taken into confidence.

He said that beggars are again on the roads of Islamabad and are seen seeking alms on road signals. Therefore, Islamabad police should take steps to remedy this immediately. And in the police stations of industrial areas, maintenance committees should be formed and every room within the police station should be allocated for the committee.

