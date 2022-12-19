Google Can Now Read Your Doctor’s Handwriting for You

Announcing the product at its annual Indian conference, Google announced that it created it with the assistance of experienced pharmacists

Amongst the many common struggles in life, reading a doctor’s prescription is one that almost all of us have to face, forcing us to hand over the prescription to its only decipherer, the pharmacist.

Continuing over decades, the problem is now solved by Google. The tech giant has now launched a new doctors note decipherer in the market. Using modern technology, the feature can detect some of the most unidentifiable handwritings.

Announcing the product at its annual Indian conference, Google announced that it created the feature with the assistance of experienced pharmacists. While no release date was announced for the product, it is clear that once the product is released, it will be a part of Google Lens.

Describing the technology, Google mentioned that it will “act as an assistive technology for digitizing handwritten medical documents by augmenting the humans in the loop such as pharmacists, however no decision will be made solely based on the output provided by this technology.”

Since the announcement was made in India and it is also the country with the largest number of Google Lens users, it is believed that the product will first be introduced in India and then go on to be released in other countries.

The Google for India event also showcased many other interesting technologies. During the event, Google revealed that it has been developing a unified model that will cover more than 100 Indian languages for both speech and text.

