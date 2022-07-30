Feeling Lazy? These Dead Spiders Can Grab Your Stuff For You

Are you scared of Robots or Spider? If the answer to any one of these two is yes, then be prepared to be even more scared because scientist have now developed a robot spider with an ability to grab small objects. Engineers from Rice University while experimenting on dead spiders turned them into necrobots by giving them a mechanical arm that grips small objects

When researching on dead animals, researchers try and find different parts of the animals body that can provide design ideas so that they can be used in different mechanical systems. However, this time researchers at the Rice University have actually given mechanical powers to a dead animal’s body part.

“Something that hasn’t been used before but has a lot of potential”

The Rice University’s team of engineers specialize in working on soft robotic systems and don’t work with conventional engineering components such as plastics, metals, and electronics. Co-author Daniel Preston when asked about the reason behind them choosing a spider for this project, said that “it’s something that hasn’t been used before but has a lot of potential.”

Complementing the spider’s architecture, Preston said that it has the perfect small scale architect and are natural grippers. This is because Spiders unlike all other mammals use hydraulics, making them super convenient for robotics. Adding to this special ability is another ability that allows the spider to control and move each of its leg individually.

Once a spider dies, its internal valves lose the ability to provide hydraulic pressure therefore causing all of their legs to curl up onto the spider. Now these engineers have found a way to artificially pressurize the spiders leg and make it move any in any way or form they want.

Air is All It Needs!

After reading this you must have thought that building a spider robot would have required complex steps and engineering, however to our surprise its quite the opposite. The spiderbot is built through a three step process which starts with poking a needle into the spider’s hydraulic chambers and attaching it permanently using super glue. Once this is done, the needle is used to inject air inside hydraulic chambers, which instantly powers the spider legs causing them to move. Here’s a diagram by the Preston Innovation Laboratory to further clarify the steps.