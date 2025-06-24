Final Fantasy Xvi Devs Drop Huge Hint At Nintendo Switch 2 Port

Square Enix just dropped a massive tease. During a livestream, Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida casually said, “All that’s left is Nintendo.” And just like that, chaos erupted online. Co-director Kazutoyo Maehiro didn’t hold back either. He said, loud and clear, he’ll do everything possible to make a Switch 2 port happen.







Fans instantly lost their minds. Social media exploded with speculation:

“They’re on a multiplat roll. It’d be crazy not to drop this on Switch 2.” – u/finalmission17

“I still remember how shocked people were when FF7 Remake hit Xbox. Square is clearly not playing favorites anymore.” – u/midgarlegacy

Could the most graphically intense Final Fantasy game actually make the jump to Nintendo’s next console? The dream is suddenly within reach.







A Final Fantasy–Nintendo Port Could Change Everything

If Final Fantasy XVI lands on Switch 2, it will be a seismic shift. No more PlayStation exclusivity. No more waiting years for a port. Nintendo fans would finally get the newest Final Fantasy blockbuster in a fully portable format.

And it’s not just hype. Square Enix has been on a multiplatform spree lately. They dropped the Xbox version of FFXVI. They’ve been cozying up to Nintendo with the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. A Switch 2 port makes perfect business sense. Millions of gamers are waiting to throw money at it.

But This Won’t Be Easy

Let’s not pretend it’ll be a cakewalk. FFXVI was built for the PlayStation 5. Its graphics, combat, and cinematic flair push hardware to the brink. Porting that beast to the Switch 2? That’ll take some serious engineering wizardry.

Developers will have to overhaul lighting, compress assets, scale resolutions, and maybe even sacrifice visual bells and whistles. Still, Square Enix has pulled off miracles before. And if anyone can bring Eikon-fueled action to a hybrid console, it’s them.

Final Fantasy Switch Hype Is Real

Nintendo fans are already gearing up. Forums are flooded with wishlist graphics settings, frame rate debates, and wild theories. Everyone’s asking the same question: when will Square Enix make it official?

With major gaming events on the horizon, all eyes are now on Yoshida. His offhand remark has turned into the biggest story in RPG circles. And if FFXVI really is coming to Switch 2, get ready for one of the most game-changing ports in modern gaming history.