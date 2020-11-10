First Female Co-Founder to win Elevate Prize from Pakistan

Sehat Kahani, one of the leading tele-healthcare service providers in Pakistan, congratulates their Co-founder & COO, Dr. Iffat Zafar Aga, for becoming the first Pakistani female recipient of the “Elevate Foundation Prize Award 2020″.

The Elevate Prize Foundation winners are chosen from nearly 1,300 applicants after months of review. These winners are tackling the world’s biggest problems, including peace, health, women’s empowerment, youth education, and food insecurity, among others.

The foundation launched the Elevate Prize in partnership with MIT Solve. Simultaneously, in response to the COVID-19 crisis, MIT Solve launched a Health & Pandemics Challenge.

Out of 1,300 applicants from 119 countries, Co-founder & COO Sehat Kahani, Dr. Iffat Zafar Aga has the privilege to have won this prestigious award and to get the opportunity to be mentored by some of the world’s most influential social impact change-makers along with some funding for her organization – Sehat Kahani.

The Elevate Prize’s goal is to find extraordinary & purpose-driven leaders from all around the world and provide them with resources and support to increase their impact dramatically.

Acknowledging The Elevate Prize Foundation Award, Dr. Iffat Zafar Aga, Co-founder & COO Sehat Kahani said,” After winning the Prize I feel ecstatic – for the first time a woman from Pakistan winning the Prize feels great – it also adds an element of further responsibility on me and my organization to ensure we can give back to the community and the entire country and make more avenues for healthcare access within Pakistan”

Sehat Kahani is one of the leading telemedicine platforms in Pakistan that virtually connects patients in need of affordable, convenient, and flexible healthcare options to a panel of online general physicians and specialists. Through its portfolio of E-Health Clinics, Telemedicine based Mobile application for both Retail as well as Corporate users, till now, it has facilitated over 260,000+ consultations through tele-medicine, impacting 1.5 million lives and is working with leading National as well as International organizations.

