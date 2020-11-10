Here’s how you can save lives in COVID-19 in Islamabad while sitting at your home

The second wave of COVID-19 seems like it is right around the corner and it is high time to help our fellow citizens who are affected by this disease. With treatments reaching hundreds of thousands of rupees for a single patient in a hospital for a few days, it becomes almost impossible for the general public to receive good healthcare.

That is why the ICT administration has partnered with the Humanitarian Association for National Development Support (HANDS) Trust to bring us an easy way to alleviate someone’s pain while sitting at home.

Want to save lives in covid? Give sadqa for yourself and your loved ones. Contribute to the on going services of free oxygen and other allied services being provided to the covid patients. Contact details are as follows pic.twitter.com/HgxsMdBZwb — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) November 9, 2020

According to the notification by the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, M. Hamza Shafqaat, you can now donate directly to the HANDS trust bank account and they will provide equipment like oxygen machines to COVID-19 patients in Islamabad.

The account details are as follows:

Account Title: Humanitarian Association for National Development Support (HANDS)

Account No: PK36NBPA0394004039170500

Bank Name: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)

Branch Name: National Bank Main Branch Saddar Rawalpindi

Branch Code: 0394

Swift Code: NBPAKKA02R

Focal Point: Mr. Faisal (+92 314 9550007)



This is a great way to bring the community together on a city-wide scale. Many people have already been supporting people through various means to provide them with necessities as well as healthcare during these troubled times.

It doesn’t take a big donation to help someone, just a lot of little ones.

