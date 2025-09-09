Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 When Is The Next Update

The bug-infested islands of Fortnite are set to receive a significant mid-season update. Epic Games is rolling out version 37.20 following a slight delay. And the patch is set to provide all the exciting things the developers promised.

Imaging brand new content, loot, and potential gameplay changes to the “Shock ‘N Awesome” themed Chapter 6, Season 4 for all the fans to enjoy. With the new patch, the players can expect a refresh to the ongoing bug invasion storyline, which pits the O.X.R. faction against waves of insectoid creatures across new locations like The Hive.

Community excitement is already high, fueled by a flurry of leaks and speculation from dataminers like @Hypex and @ShiinaBR. Among the most anticipated additions is the rumored introduction of companion features, offering new strategic depth to matches. Other potential content includes new cosmetic sets, with leakers suggesting possible Daft Punk and Beavis and Butthead collaborations, alongside the previously hinted Dino Megazord reward.

The update will likely shake up the competitive meta as it builds on recent weapons and rank requirements for the FNCS Global Championship 2025. Epic Games will add new weapons and unvaulted items, including the Legendary Pump Shotgun, to the loot pool to keep the action fresh. It is also why we expect to hear more championships coming i

Epic Games plans to release the new Season 4 patch today, September 9, 2025, at 01:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time (4 AM E.T.).

As with any major patch, players should expect a brief downtime. This is when Epic Games disables matchmaking before the update goes live. The development team consistently uses these mid-season patches to introduce engaging content and maintain player interest.

Players are eager to discover what other surprises await in the fight against the bugs.