Gaming, News

Fortnite Fleet Force bundle includes Peely-themed Joy-Cons for the Nintendo Switch

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 31 sec read>

By June 4th, Fortnite fans can grab the new pair of Joy-Con controllers when the Fleet Force Bundle arrives. The set consists of not only a blue and yellow Peely-themed Joy-Con but also adds 500 V-Bucks and codes for a glider and pickaxe.

So far Nintendo hasn’t announced a price for the bundle yet but will be priced at $7.99. Though Nintendo released a Fortnite-themed Switch last year with the inverted Joy-Con colors with the blue featuring a Battle Bus image. But this time the controllers will have a matching banana-themed right-left Joy-Cons which highlights Fortnite’s iconic haunting banana.

Fortnite Chapter 2 of Season 6 begins March 16th. The season is kicking off with an ‘explosive’ event for solo play, in which the “aftermath of this event is sure to shape reality as we know it,” Epic said in a blog post.

fortnite Nintendo Nintendo Switch
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Graduates of the KP Government Innovation Fellowship Program introduce new sustainable solutions and more

in News, Technology
Mar 16, 2021  ·   2 min read

Digital payments giant, Stripe is now more valuable than Elon Musk’s SpaceX

in News
Mar 16, 2021  ·   39 sec read

Google will face lawsuit over Incognito mode tracking

in News, Technology
Mar 15, 2021  ·   32 sec read