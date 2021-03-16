Fortnite Fleet Force bundle includes Peely-themed Joy-Cons for the Nintendo Switch

By June 4th, Fortnite fans can grab the new pair of Joy-Con controllers when the Fleet Force Bundle arrives. The set consists of not only a blue and yellow Peely-themed Joy-Con but also adds 500 V-Bucks and codes for a glider and pickaxe.

Gear up in style with the Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle, available June 4! Includes a uniquely designed yellow Joy-Con and blue Joy-Con, 500 V-Bucks & a download code for in-game cosmetics. And be sure to drop into the new @FortniteGame Season starting tomorrow, March 16! pic.twitter.com/QgCiVGy5iW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 15, 2021

So far Nintendo hasn’t announced a price for the bundle yet but will be priced at $7.99. Though Nintendo released a Fortnite-themed Switch last year with the inverted Joy-Con colors with the blue featuring a Battle Bus image. But this time the controllers will have a matching banana-themed right-left Joy-Cons which highlights Fortnite’s iconic haunting banana.

Fortnite Chapter 2 of Season 6 begins March 16th. The season is kicking off with an ‘explosive’ event for solo play, in which the “aftermath of this event is sure to shape reality as we know it,” Epic said in a blog post.