Epic Games has officially announced a big news about Fortnite v37.10, their big patch drop yet to date. For weeks, we have been getting insider leaks of Chapter 6 Season 4. However, the wait is finally over: the new update is set to bring a mix of music, culture, and gameplay twist that could shape the rest of the season.

Fortnite Festival Kicks Off with Gorillaz

One of the most anticipated additions in this update is the launch of a new Festival season. While Epic has remained quiet about the full lineup, leaks strongly suggest that Gorillaz, the legendary virtual British band, will headline.

This means fans should expect a fresh Festival Pass, jam tracks inspired by the band’s greatest hits, and character skins modeled after Gorillaz’s iconic animated members. Fortnite has previously hosted massive music events, from Travis Scott to Ariana Grande, and this latest crossover looks set to keep that tradition alive.

Kai Cenat Icon Series Skin Expected in Fortnite v37.10

Another highlight of Fortnite Update v37.10 is the long-awaited Kai Cenat Icon Series skin. The popular streamer was teased during Epic’s Las Vegas Sphere showcase. Fans have been buzzing ever since.

The upcoming patch could finally reveal the skin, complete with unique cosmetics and emotes tailored to Cenat’s brand. Given how previous Icon Series skins boosted in-game engagement, this addition is expected to create a major wave among Fortnite’s global community.

Fornite v37.10 Companions System

Perhaps the most intriguing leak tied to Fortnite Update v37.10 is the rumored introduction of a Companions system. If true, players will gain AI-powered sidekicks that follow them across the map.

Early details suggest these companions may finally be interactive. Players could feed them, pet them, or even access minigames with their companions. This feature could introduce an emotional layer to Fortnite’s competitive gameplay, deepening the bond between players and their in-game experience.

Epic Games has long relied on frequent updates to keep Fortnite’s content fresh and unpredictable. With v37.10, the combination of music collaborations, influencer-driven skins, and innovative gameplay mechanics demonstrates how the game continues to evolve beyond its battle royale roots.