By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fortnite Update Incoming Heres Whats Dropping On August 26 2025

Epic Games has officially announced a big news about Fortnite v37.10, their big patch drop yet to date. For weeks, we have been getting insider leaks of Chapter 6 Season 4. However, the wait is finally over: the new update is set to bring a mix of music, culture, and gameplay twist that could shape the rest of the season.

Fortnite Festival Kicks Off with Gorillaz

One of the most anticipated additions in this update is the launch of a new Festival season. While Epic has remained quiet about the full lineup, leaks strongly suggest that Gorillaz, the legendary virtual British band, will headline.

This means fans should expect a fresh Festival Pass, jam tracks inspired by the band’s greatest hits, and character skins modeled after Gorillaz’s iconic animated members. Fortnite has previously hosted massive music events, from Travis Scott to Ariana Grande, and this latest crossover looks set to keep that tradition alive.

Kai Cenat Icon Series Skin Expected in Fortnite v37.10

Another highlight of Fortnite Update v37.10 is the long-awaited Kai Cenat Icon Series skin. The popular streamer was teased during Epic’s Las Vegas Sphere showcase. Fans have been buzzing ever since.

The upcoming patch could finally reveal the skin, complete with unique cosmetics and emotes tailored to Cenat’s brand. Given how previous Icon Series skins boosted in-game engagement, this addition is expected to create a major wave among Fortnite’s global community.

Fornite v37.10 Companions System

Perhaps the most intriguing leak tied to Fortnite Update v37.10 is the rumored introduction of a Companions system. If true, players will gain AI-powered sidekicks that follow them across the map.

Early details suggest these companions may finally be interactive. Players could feed them, pet them, or even access minigames with their companions. This feature could introduce an emotional layer to Fortnite’s competitive gameplay, deepening the bond between players and their in-game experience.

Epic Games has long relied on frequent updates to keep Fortnite’s content fresh and unpredictable. With v37.10, the combination of music collaborations, influencer-driven skins, and innovative gameplay mechanics demonstrates how the game continues to evolve beyond its battle royale roots.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Nccia Reveals Bold New Reforms To Curb Online Financial Fraud
NCCIA Reveals Bold New Reforms to Curb Online Financial Fraud
FBISE HSSC Results 2025
FBISE Announces Inter Part II Result 2025
FBISE HSSC Results 2025
FBISE Announces Inter Part I Result 2025
Tax Relief On Old Car Imports Proposed In Budget Plan Sent To Imf
Govt Announces 40% Tariff on Used Car Imports
Punjab Workers Flats Scheme Opens For Applications
Punjab Workers Flats Scheme Opens for Applications
Haball Secures Pso Psp Approval To Transform B2b Payments
Haball Secures PSO/PSP Approval to Transform B2B Payments
Bisp Digital Wallet Launched To Benefit 10 Million Families In Pakistan
BISP Digital Wallet Launched to Benefit 10 Million Families in Pakistan
Spacex Postpones Starship Flight After Ground Systems Alert
SpaceX Postpones Starship Flight After Ground Systems Alert
Joint Committee Highlights Need To Protect Households Connected With Auto Sector
Joint Committee Highlights Need to Protect Households Connected with Auto Sector
Cybersecurity Measures Heating Up As Six New Certs Launched
Netskope Reports 31% Revenue Growth Ahead of US IPO
Punjab Free Laptop Scheme Phase 2 Launch for Students
Pta Introduces Free Wifi Hotspots For Students Across Universities
Islamabad to Roll Out Free Wi-Fi Across 30 Major Public Spots
Oppo F31 Series
Oppo F31 Series Leak Reveals Specs of F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+