Twitch sensation Kai Cenat has officially joined Fortnite’s elite Icon Series. The announcement self leaked via social media was confirmed by Epic Games with a single word, “Leaked,” and unveiled in stunning fashion via a massive display at the Las Vegas Sphere.

The two minute cinematic revealed Cenat’s full cosmetic bundle, including back bling, a themed pickaxe, a unique emote, a companion hamster named “Lil Cenat,” and a Mercedes AMG inspired crossover item.

When is the Release Date?

Fortnite fans can finally mark their calendars. Kai Cenat’s skin and its full bundle will drop in the Fortnite Item Shop on September 12, 2025. The reveal also synced with the announcement of Cenat’s upcoming Twitch marathon, Mafiathon 3, making for a double cultural moment.

What’s Inside the Kai Cenat Bundle?

From the Sphere reveal and multiple reports, here’s what fans can expect in the bundle:

Kai Cenat Outfit

AMP branded Pickaxe

“Lil Cenat” Hamster Companion

Emotes including a signature dance

Mercedes AMG themed cosmetic (vehicle or decal)

Pricing isn’t official yet, but past Icon Series bundles suggest a range of 1,500 to 2,200 V Bucks, with hints that this value heavy bundle may lean toward the upper end or even stretch beyond.

A Shift in How Fortnite Collabs Are Revealed

Kai Cenat’s self leak and Sphere spectacle feel like a seismic shift in gaming marketing. Rather than data leaks or covert reveals, Epic joined Cenat in celebrating creator power, marking an evolution in how Fortnite collaborates. The surprise even drew praise from streamer Adin Ross during the live reveal: “That’s fire… I’ve never seen no Sphere sh*t like that in my life.”

Controversy Clouds the Kai Cenat Hype

While anticipation is high, criticism has surfaced over Cenat’s past behavior. Online users have resurfaced accusations of homophobic and transphobic remarks, prompting debate over whether the collab overlooks Creator Responsibility.