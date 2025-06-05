Fortnite Will Add More Ai Npcs Despite The Darth Vader Fiasco

Epic Games will soon roll out a major update to Fortnite AI NPCs. The company plans to increase the number of non-playable characters (NPCs) powered by artificial intelligence. This move will make Fortnite’s battle royale experience more dynamic and unpredictable.







Epic shared these updates in its latest State of Unreal presentation. The studio showcased how advanced AI can reshape player interactions. They aim to blend AI characters into the battlefield more naturally.

Smarter Foes, Richer Worlds with AI NPCs

The upcoming AI NPCs won’t just walk around passively. They will engage in combat, build structures, and respond to changing environments. These AI agents will think tactically. They might flank players, retreat under fire, or even call for backup.

Epic is building these features using Unreal Engine’s latest tools. The game will run simulations where NPCs test strategies, making each match feel unique.







AI NPCs: Teams and Sandbox Tests

Epic is also experimenting with AI-based squads. These teams can mimic real player behavior. They move together, react to danger, and make tactical decisions. In testing, Epic dropped AI agents into a simulated Fortnite island. Each one had different goals, personalities, and roles.

The results were surprising. Some AI NPCs formed groups. Others fought fiercely for resources or controlled zones. Players watching the simulation compared it to a real online match.

Darth Vader Controversy Adds Fuel to the Debate

This push for more AI comes right after backlash over a recent in-game event. Fortnite players criticized the behavior of Darth Vader’s AI. Many felt it acted unfairly or too aggressively during matches, with user manipulated mods spewing hateful and vulgar language. The controversy sparked debate about how far AI should go in affecting gameplay.

Epic responded by promising to fine-tune NPC behavior. The new AI rollout will likely reflect those lessons, aiming for smarter challenges.

What’s Next?

Fortnite already includes AI enemies like Stormtroopers and bosses. But this update takes things further. Epic wants the NPCs to feel just as smart—and unpredictable—as human players.

Epic hasn’t confirmed an exact release date. But the rollout will likely happen in phases over upcoming seasons. As Fortnite AI NPCs grow in intelligence, players can expect richer, more immersive matches.