French Media Company AFP Is Suing Elon Musk’s ‘X’ For Using Copyright

Agence France-Presse (AFP), a prominent French news agency, has taken legal action against Elon Musk’s X, a social media platform, alleging that the platform has been uncooperative in discussing payments for the distribution of news content. The lawsuit was filed in Paris, with AFP seeking information from the platform, formerly known as Twitter, to calculate fair compensation for the sharing of its news articles.

The basis of the claim lies in a law implemented by the European Union in 2019, which mandates online platforms to engage in negotiations with publishers for remuneration concerning the dissemination of news content. AFP, a strong advocate for the adoption of neighboring rights for the press, is steadfast in its commitment to champion the cause.

News organizations have long contended that major platforms like X, Meta (formerly Facebook), and Google should share profits generated from hosting their content, especially considering the challenges they face with declining ad revenues. In response to such concerns, Canada recently passed a law requiring significant internet platforms to compensate news publishers for their content, following a similar model adopted by Australia in 2021.

Last year, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, reached an agreement with French publishers to pay for content featured in its search engine results. This came after France’s anti-trust watchdog imposed a fine of 500 million euros ($547 million) on the tech giant for failing to engage in negotiations with publishers.

Elon Musk, known for his critical stance towards traditional news organizations, responded to AFP’s lawsuit, describing it as “bizarre.” He further expressed his viewpoint on X, stating that the news agencies want X to pay them for directing traffic to their sites, where they make advertising revenue, while X does not receive any direct payment for such referrals.

The legal dispute between AFP and X reflects the ongoing tension between news publishers and social media platforms regarding fair compensation for the use of news content. As technology and media landscapes continue to evolve, these issues will likely remain at the forefront of discussions and legal battles.

