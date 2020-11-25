Geforce Now videogame streaming service brings Fortnite back to iOS

All the Fortnite fans already know that Fortnite was kicked off the iOS App Store for implementing its own in-app payment system that bypassed Apple’s standard 30 percent fee back in August 2020. Since then Epic games and Apple have been in an intense legal battle with no news of Fortnite ever being restored on the App Store.

Well, that may not be too relevant now as Nvidia has officially announced that its cloud videogame streaming service, Geforce Now, is available for iOS. Nvidia also revealed that it has partnered with Epic Games to introduce a touch-controlled version of Fortnite to the platform. All you have to do is[TI1] sign in to Epic’s PC storefront and find Fortnite on the iOS version of Ge Force NOW.

Play your favorite PC games on your iPhone or iPad. GeForce NOW is streaming on iOS Safari, in beta, starting today. 🌩️🤝📱 Learn more: https://t.co/bsLASlq4E1 pic.twitter.com/jJRgxxJWAR — 🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) November 19, 2020

Nvidia said it’s “not commenting on any new clients coming to the service, or on the availability of any game on unannounced or unreleased platforms,” but added that “Fortnite is not confirmed for GeForce Now on platforms beyond PC, Mac, and Android.”

Geforce Now is Nvidia’s cloud videogame streaming platform that instantly transforms nearly any laptop, desktop, Mac, SHIELD TV, Android device, iPhone, or iPad into the PC gaming rig you’ve always dreamed of. It even lets you play the newest games like Cyberpunk 2077 without needing a high-end graphics card for just $4.99 a month.

