On Thursday, the German ambassador to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck, met the Chairman of PTA (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority), Maj General Amir Bajwa, per a press release by PTA.

According to the PTA, the two discussed mutually significant matters, including an extension of cooperation in the telecommunication and information communication technology (ICT) field. The two also discussed opportunities that Pakistan’s rapidly growing telecom sector presents for potential investors from Germany.

“The Ambassador and Chairman PTA agreed to expand mutual collaboration for common benefits further.”, the press release said. It is worth noting that, with a trade investment of more than € 2.3 billion, Germany is Pakistan’s fourth biggest trade partner.

This development is a continuation of the current government’s vision to expand cooperation and develop close partnerships with key countries to boost the country’s IT sector.

In another recent development, PTA took notice of the illegal use of boosters and amplifiers, which has continued to be a practice by the telecom firms in Pakistan despite multiple warnings by concerned authorities. The illegal import, sale, and use of GSM boosters and amplifiers is against the law and as per the Pakistan Telecommunication Act, the violators can be penalized with fines or jail terms.