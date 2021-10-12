Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir to acquire 4G internet services

In a potentially historic moment for the regions of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), along with Zong, Telenor Pakistan and Ufone, granted them with additional spectrum that will allow them to access 4G services.

As reported by Dawn, all three aforementioned telco providers are successful bidders in the first ever auction of additional spectrum for GB and AJK.

Representatives of all three companies have requested PTA and the Ministry of Information and Technology to make sure that the necessary backend facilities are provided in both regions for fast and reliable 4G connectivity.

While addressing the launch ceremony, GB chief minister Khalid Khursheed said that lack of political will played a significant role in delaying the launch of 3G/4G services in the region.

“We heard everywhere that the Special Communications Organisation (SCO) was resisting the launch of 3G and 4G in GB and the AJK,” the chief minister commented.

Talking about the benefits of this momentous development, Khursheed said that both tourists and members of the business community will be able to avail a whole host of services, from e-education to e-health.

This will eventually uplift the overall economic and social standards, the chief minister added.

Moreover, additional spectrum is set to be distributed equally in the rural and urban areas of GB and AJK. PTA has already granted 45 licenses to various companies for the establishment of optical fibres and other services in these regions.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Federal Secretary IT & Telecommunication Dr Suhail Rajput, PTA Chairman retired Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa, CEO of Zong Wang Hua and acting CEO of Ufone Nadeem Khan spoke on the occasion.