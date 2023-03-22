Global Renewables Capacity Grew By 10% Last Year

The International Renewable energy Agency (IRENA) said on Tuesday that renewable energy capacity grew by 9.6% last year but still needs to grow by three times the current rate to limit global warming.

According to the analysis, global renewable energy capacity amounted to 3,372 gigawatts (GW) at the end of the year 2022. In comparison, to 9.6% higher than in 2021.

China is the most significant contributor in providing 141 GW to Asia’s new capacity. This shows that nearly half of the new capacity was added in Asia.

Though, 83% of all new power capacity in 2022 was from renewables.

“This continued record growth shows the resilience of renewable energy amidst the lingering energy crisis”, said General Francesco La Camera, IRENA’s Director.

In addition, he also said that ” annual additions of renewable power capacity must grow three times the current level by 2030 if we want to stay on a pathway limiting global warming to 1.5C”.

According to the report, solar and wind energy accounted for 90% of all net renewable additions in 2022, dominating renewable capacity expansion.

However, the growth of renewable energy in Europe and North America was 57.3 GW and 29.1 GW, respectively. At the same time, the middle east saw the highest growth of renewable energy ever.

In 2022, 3.2 GW of new capacity was added, with an increase of 12.8% compared to 2021.

On Monday, a report on climate change said emissions must be halved by the mid of 2030s the world is to have any chance of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, above pre-industrial levels.

On the other hand, the main target enshrined in the global climate pact is the Paris agreement.

If we talk about renewable energy comes from processes or sources that are constantly replenished. The primary sources include solar, wind, geothermal energy and hydroelectric power.

Moreover, it is mainly associated with clean energy and green energy. Renewable sources are recyclable ones. At the same time, clean energy is those that don’t have pollutants like carbon dioxide.

