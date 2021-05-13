Google Assistant Will Now Sing You A Song About Getting Vaccinated

With numerous people receiving vaccination within Pakistan and throughout the globe, numerous digital tools and applications are chiming in to increase accessibility in this regard. However, Google Assistant has taken a much amusing side to this as the voice assistant now sings you a ‘vaccine song’.

You can listen to the song by activating Google Assistant or simply saying “Ok Google!” to you your smartphone or tablet. Then all you need to do is tell the voice assistant to “sing the vaccine song” and the assistant will start signing a catchy song with a fun beat.

Though the lyrics are not too shabby, it is something rather positive during these unprecedented times. Moreover, you can switch the voice from female to male and vice versa. However, this all depends upon your respective settings.

All in all, props go to Google for trying to spread more positivity while ensuring people remain safe.