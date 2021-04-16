Google Photos Most Likely To Add Enhanced Image Search Filters

With Google improving the accessibility features of its respective digital products it is rumored that Google Photos will be having some tweaks as well through the addition of enhanced search filters or image tags.

The news of this rumored feature was initially unearthed by well-known researcher Jane Manchun Wong who showed in a recent tweet how the feature would look like overall. When using the search field, it looks like we may soon be able to toggle a wider ‘Filters’ field that will let you dial down into options such as ‘Selfies,’ ‘Videos,’ and ‘Motion Photos.’

Google Photos is working on search result refinement filters pic.twitter.com/p0toFGKPTx — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 14, 2021

Moreover, there is said to be an option that allows users to view any archived images quickly by using these filters. The main benefit of this would be that users can use a specific location or tag to search for the images amongst many instead of scrolling through so many images. This basically increases the efficiency of the app itself.

In addition to just tags, users can simply just type in a specific part of that image which would lead them to their desired image. At the moment, it is not known if or when these options might come to a stable build of Google Photos. This is simply evidence that work is ongoing, but it’s impossible to know if it will ever see the light of day.