United Mobile to Launch OnePlus in Pakistan on April 19th 2021 and more

United Mobile is all set to meet the expectations of the consumers in the Pakistan region. Hence, United Mobile has teamed up with OnePlus as the Official Distributor in Pakistan and will be officially selling OnePlus flagship smartphones throughout the country.

United Mobile was the first, and still one of the premier Telecom Distribution companies in Pakistan. The company has been aiming to keep Pakistan at the forefront of technology revolutions that are taking place around the world. According to the company, the partnership with OnePlus, which happens to be one of the most renowned names in the smartphone ecosystem, will continue their efforts towards a more technologically advanced population. They further highlight that their product offerings are a testament to that.

OnePlus – Never Settle!

If you didn’t know about OnePlus before, then OnePlus is one of the few smartphone companies in the world that actually listens to the consumer by providing a high performance and premium experience, without burden. With this idea, OnePlus has garnered a worldwide community of tech-savvy fans and users, who are very passionate about OnePlus technology and design. The OnePlus community plays an integral role in its designs and product offering, and this community-focused approach has been instrumental in its success worldwide. ‘Never Settle’ has been the slogan of OnePlus which gives a special and personalized message to its consumers that they wake up every day with the passion to move forth, with fresh ideas, fresh thinking, and passion to achieve more, do more, and be more.

Apart from that, OnePlus has made a good reputation of bringing out the overall best in smartphone performance-wise in every aspect so it is expected that OnePlus and their partnership with United Mobile will disrupt the Pakistani smartphone market.

United Mobile – The Present and the Future of Smartphones in Pakistan

United Mobile has forever been identified as the game changers of the mobile industry. They have created waves of digital revolution promising to equip every Pakistani with the best of tech. Voice Mobile is a success child of United Mobile, being one of the first mobile brands to locally assemble smartphones in Pakistan. United Communication wants the world to know the worth of “Made in Pakistan” products and make Pakistanis proud of their local productions as well, stretching in the neighboring markets and beyond.

Red Cable Club – Feel Grand with a Premium Smartphone

Moreover, this includes a special Red Cable Club membership through this partnership which provides the following benefits:

UP TO 50 % OFF on Out-of-Warranty Parts and Service. UP TO 50 % OFF on OnePlus Original Accessories. Red Cable Club Members will get new products before the launch date at an exclusive price (lower than the launch price). Members will enjoy PRIORITY SERVICE at our Customer Care Centers. Members will be able to enjoy WARP SUPPORT SERVICE, a special After Sales Service Package where the issue is resolved within 4 Hours (subject to availability of parts, on a walk-in basis at one of our 7 Customer Care Centers across Pakistan).

Where Will OnePlus be Available?

OnePlus will be officially launched on Monday 19th April 2021. OnePlus Official products will be available at retail stores across Pakistan, and online at daraz.pk, ecart.pk, and surmawala.pk, with countrywide free shipping

Looking for Ramadan Offers on OnePlus? Search No Further!

We have listed below all the top smartphones that United Mobile has to offer when it comes to OnePlus.

Please note that users can report to complaints@unitedmobile.com.pk if higher prices are identified.