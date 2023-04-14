Google TV Expands Its Offerings With 800 Free Channels

The biggest search engine, Google, has introduced a new live TV experience. Google offers over 800 free TV channels in 10 languages, including Japanese and Hindi.

Users can easily enjoy the streaming without downloading an app and access programming from Tubi, Haystack News, Pluto TV and more.

Google’s aggregation of several current free TV services is a step forward to differentiate from its competitors, including Ruko, Apple, and Amazon.

Moreover, Google has announced that the company has planned to add more than 800 free channels on the Chromecast streaming and choose TVs made by Sony, Hisense, Philips, and CL.

From news channels to blockbuster movies and everything in between, everyone has options for them to enjoy their time and relax. The exciting part is that jumping in and starting to watch without subscription charges has always been challenging.

In addition, to the increased channels offerings, people can now easily browse channels by topic and genre in the TV guide in the LIVE tab.

According to the company, the move will help to attract people towards Google’s platform who otherwise don’t want to pay extra amount for streaming services.

As per the Alphabet unit, “it is integrating free channels into the “Live” tab where users will see content from channels like ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX.

In addition, it offers premium programming and news channels with many major channels. Indeed, the inclusion of 10 different languages is also a significant step to attract a more diverse audience to the platform.

Google TV’s making you reconsider the phrase “there’s nothing on TV.” 📺 Starting today, Google TV comes with over 800 free channels across multiple providers, all in one place. From breaking news to classic reruns, there’s something for everyone ↓ https://t.co/rYWpSJ5yVV — Google (@Google) April 11, 2023

In addition, Google is launching built-in channels free of cost that users can easily access without additional steps.

Hence, the best part is that Google is not charging any extra and has no subscription fees. If you have a premium live TV subscription from YouTube or Sling, you can also access it in the Live tab, consolidating all your channels in one place.

Moreover, the new TV guide brings all exciting channels together on one platform, organising them for easier and faster browsing. Whether you are in the mood for classic TV, true crime, cooking show or any game show, Google TV is here to make you happy.

However, you can add a “favourites” option to the top of your guide for quick and easy access next time.

On the other hand, if you have a premium live subscription from Sling or YouTube or access to over-the-air channels, you can also use the Live tab to see your favourites.

The new Live TV experience will be available for users in the next few weeks on all Google TV devices in the U.S., Including Chromecast with Google TV and YVs with Google TV Built-in TV from Hisense, TCL and Philips.

Google has planned to bring its services to Android-TV-based hardware such as the Nvidia Shield TV. Google has announced it to extend the TV guide and free channels to eligible Android TV devices soon this year.

Read more:

After Google And Microsoft, Alibaba Introduces Its ChatGPT Rival :Tongyi Qianwen

Google To Provide 1000 Certifications Scholarships to Balochistan Youth