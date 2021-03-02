A new version of Google’s Workspace will be tailored as per the emerging workforce’s needs comprising of frontline workers such as retail and health-care employees along with the remote workers. The initiative is part of a larger vision built on the understanding that the pandemic has changed how work is done permanently.

The Workspace (earlier known as G-suite) offering will let organizations streamline their collaboration and communication with their employees via mobile devices. It will also integrate with the digital voice assistant and let employees set unique working hours for themselves.

Javier Soltero, vice president and general manager of Workspace, said, “It will never be the same again, but we should use that as an opportunity rather than try to recreate 2018 or 2019″.