Google will read websites to you in the near future

It feels like going back to your childhood days when your parents would read you a book before they tucked you in for the night, but Google is actually working on technology that will allow it to read aloud content from websites so that you can just sit back and listen.

The tech giant announced on Tuesday in CES 2020 that it would upgrade Google Assistant to enable it to read websites to you, a service which is going to be particularly helpful for visually impaired users. However, that’s not all: the smart assistant will even translate the web content from one of 42 languages to a language that you can understand

Calling Assistant for this task is going to be a pretty simple process. All you have to do is load up the concerned website on your Android phone and say something like “Hey Google, read it.” And before you know it, Assistant will be reading the webpage back to you.

Unsurprisingly, Google wants to do more with this upgrade, and it has announced that it’s currently working on “auto-scroll and text-highlighting capabilities” that will enable the user to follow along with Assistant as it reads out the text to you.

This feature is expected to roll out to all Android phones later this year, and it is bound to make a significant impact on the web browsing experience. With every passing year, it becomes more and more apparent that we will get a fully functional smart assistant sooner than we think.

With the amount of available data growing exponentially and the technology to process it becoming even niftier, we are bound to get an even better iteration of the Google Assistant in the near future. Or, you know, something better from Apple…..

